American Floral Endowment Surpasses $20 Million Milestone in Support of Floriculture, Calls for Continued Industry Support

Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey to support the future of floriculture: Providing over $20 million in cumulative funding for industry research and education. For over 63 years, AFE has given unwavering dedication and support to floriculture.



Since its establishment in 1961, AFE has been at the forefront of funding innovative research, providing educational grants for industry events and programs, and offering internships and scholarships to cultivate the next generation of professionals in the floral sector. These endeavors have not only enriched the industry but have also propelled its growth and advancement.



Debi Chedester, Executive Director of AFE, expressed gratitude for this achievement, stating, “We are proud to have reached this significant milestone. It is truly a testament to the continuous support and generosity of our dedicated donors over the last six decades. Their contributions have enabled us to reinvest and uplift the floral community through impactful programs, invaluable resources, and crucial funding.”



Recently, AFE released a brand new Thrips and Botrytis research library, equipping growers with essential guides and resources to combat persistent flower pests and diseases. Additionally, the Endowment is preparing to launch Sustainabloom, a new project aimed at bolstering sustainable practices within floriculture, addressing the industry’s evolving needs and challenges.



Looking ahead, AFE will debut a fully redesigned website in the coming months, catering to the evolving demands of the industry. This revamped online platform will offer a wealth of resources and opportunities tailored to every segment of floriculture, ensuring enhanced accessibility and user experience.



Contributions to AFE play a pivotal role in addressing emerging challenges and sustaining the Endowment’s vital programs. By supporting AFE, donor contributions join together to support industry advancements, fostering resilience, empowerment, and sustainability.



Ken Young, Chairman of AFE, expressed gratitude to donors in a recent video, affirming, “We thank you for your commitment to the Endowment. Your support enables us to fund research and initiatives that drive industry advancement and nurture our future leaders.”



This milestone reaffirms AFE’s steadfast commitment to floriculture. As it embarks on another promising year of funding groundbreaking research, offering internships and scholarships, and facilitating educational opportunities, AFE remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation within the industry.



If you’d like to support continued advancement and programs, consider making a tax-deductible contribution to AFE by clicking here.

About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is the industry’s trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding of innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors. Help AFE continue to support floriculture programs now and in the future. To learn more about AFE or make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.endowment.org