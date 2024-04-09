PA Beef Council Hosts Bucknell University on Farm Tour

Lewisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Beef Council and Bucknell University recently joined forces to host 20 Bison Athletics staff members and collegiate athletes on an inaugural farm tour collaboration as part of the PA Beef Council’s annual athletic partnership with the university.

Participants on the tour, that included the sports properties general manager, directors of the Bison Club and operations and events, assistant women’s basketball coach, and members of the football, swim and pickleball teams, toured Blue Hill Farms in Winfield, PA where they were immersed in many aspects of beef production such as cattle care, quality assurance, feeding, sustainability, beef life cycle and regenerative agriculture. The group also had the unique experience of witnessing a newly born calf’s first steps and nursing.

“One of my key takeaways from participating on today’s beef farm tour is how well cared for the animals are and the quality of life they have, with access to their calves, space to roam and lush pastures for grazing,” said Taylor Coleman, assistant women’s basketball coach.

During the tour, Bucknell director of digital strategy and fan engagement captured content that will be created into a series of social media posts and posted to Bucknell University’s social media platforms later this month to further engage with the Bucknell student and fan community.

“Hosting influential collegiate partners on an immersion event like a farm tour allows them to experience how producers safely and sustainably produce nutritious beef and therefore, they can more confidently enjoy it to fuel their athletic performance, strength and recovery,” said Beth Stark, RDN, LDN Director of Channel Marketing and Nutrition Outreach.

Media Contact: Beth Stark, RDN, LDN Director of Channel Marketing and Nutrition Outreach at Nutrition@PABeef.org

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.