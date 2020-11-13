Leveraging BQA to Reach Consumers with Nicole Rodriguez

Bedford – The Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) will be hosting a virtual workshop with Nicole Rodriguez, a registered dietitian, blogger at Enjoy Food. Enjoy Life., and a Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) Top of Class Graduate on November 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

The webinar is intended for beef producers looking to grow their customer base by learning how Nicole has formed connections with consumer audiences through leveraging common values like the shared principles from programs like BQA on social media. She will also be sharing strategies for establishing a business page on social channels and using the page as a positive tool for respectful dialogue.

Thanks to the PA BQA program and the PBC, this webinar is free for producers to attend. Pre-registration is requested and can be completed by visiting www.pa-bqa.org.

For more information on this program or other PA BQA programming, please contact Courtney Gray at [email protected] or 814-623-2698.

