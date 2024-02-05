Cattlemen’s Beef Board Elects New Officers at 2024 Winter Meetings

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cattle producers Andy Bishop of Kentucky, Ryan Moorhouse of Texas and Dr. Cheryl DeVuyst of Oklahoma are the new leaders of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). This officer team is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff throughout 2024.

Bishop, Moorhouse and DeVuyst were elected by their fellow Beef Board members during their Winter Meetings, held during the 2024 Cattle Industry Convention in Orlando, Florida. Bishop, the 2023 vice chair, will now serve as the CBB’s chair, while Moorhouse will transition from his role as the 2023 secretary-treasurer to become the 2024 vice chair. DeVuyst is the newest member of the officer team, taking on Moorhouse’s former responsibilities as secretary-treasurer.

2024 Chair Andy Bishop and his wife Meagan of Coxs Creek, Kentucky are raising their four children on their registered Angus seed stock operation, Fairfield Farm. Bishop began his career teaching agriculture and moved into the field of agriculture lending in 2007. Bishop is the former chair of the Kentucky Beef Council and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Young Cattlemen’s Conference. Bishop also served as a member of the Long Range Planning Task Force and as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Young Producers Council and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Young Producers group.

“The beef industry is in a unique situation as 2024 gets underway,” Bishop said. “Producers have been dealing with adverse weather and production cost conditions over the past few years, leading to herd liquidation. While things do seem to be improving, the Beef Checkoff must continue to be vigilant, developing the right programs and messaging to keep beef demand high. I’m excited to lead the CBB as we navigate the opportunities and challenges this year sends our way.”

Vice Chair Moorhouse grew up in North Central Texas on his family’s cow/calf and stocker operation. After graduating from Texas A & M University, Moorhouse went to work for Continental Grain Cattle Feeding (now Five Rivers). He currently serves as the general manager for Hartley Feeders, a Five Rivers Cattle Feeding operation. A resident of Amarillo, Texas, Moorhouse, his wife Colette and their two sons also operate a stocker operation back home on part of the family ranch.

Dr. Cheryl DeVuyst and her husband, Eric, own DeVuyst Ranch, a cow-calf and stocker operation. DeVuyst is also a professor of agricultural economics at Oklahoma State University and head of its Ag Econ department. DeVuyst is involved with numerous agricultural organizations, including Oklahoma CattleWomen, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Pawnee County CattleWomen, Agricultural and Applied Economics Association and American National CattleWomen. She’s also a faculty advisor for the Oklahoma Collegiate CattleWomen and is a past board member of the Western Agricultural Economics Association.

“Our CBB members and staff are incredibly fortunate to have three strong beef industry leaders and advocates like Andy, Ryan and Cheryl at the helm of this organization,” said Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. “Each has unique experience and perspective to share, representing producers from across the U.S. As we begin our journey through 2024, I’m looking forward to working with this leadership team to launch programs and initiatives that drive beef demand and benefit producers nationwide.”

For more information about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, contact the Cattlemen’s Beef Board at 303-220-9890 or visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.

ABOUT THE BEEF CHECKOFF



The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.