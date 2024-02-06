Reveam Now Offers Full Commercial Operations For Cutting-Edge Phytosanitary Treatment for Figs and Guavas at its McAllen, TX, Facility.

(McAllen, Texas) Reveam, a leading player in the fruit and produce phytosanitary treatment industry, announces a groundbreaking development in the treatment of imported figs and guavas from Mexico.

Currently, 100% of all figs imported from Mexico and Peru now require irradiation, and Reveam stands at the forefront with phytosanitary solutions designed to treat produce with speed and efficiency. Reveam’s groundbreaking Electronic Cold-Pasteurization® (ECP®) offers a true alternative to nuclear radiation treatments through safe, effective electron beam technology.

Reveam’s facilities are purpose-built to handle fruit and produce and unlike traditional methods, Reveam maintains the cold chain throughout the entire treatment process, ensuring a higher quality product for consumers and reduced shrink through our ECP® process.

This revolutionary approach not only meets but exceeds USDA standards, making Reveam the go-to entry for opening the US market.

Situated strategically at the Rio Grande Valley land ports, the Port of Houston and surrounding airports, Reveam provides fast and efficient turnaround times for treatment – roughly 2 hours per truckload, ensuring same-day processing for our valued customers.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation and efficiency to offer a commercially viable alternative phytosanitary treatment for figs and guavas,” said Jeff Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer, at Reveam. “Our commitment to safety, quality and speed positions us as the ideal partner for importers looking to quickly treat fragile produce.”

For inquiries and more information, find us at Reveam.com.

About Reveam:

Reveam designs, manufactures and operates patented Electronic Cold-Pasteurization® food safety technology and treatment facilities in temperature-controlled environments with state-of-the-art logistics.