Natural Delights Prepares for Successful Ramadan Season

YUMA, Ariz. – Natural Delights® is gearing up for Ramadan next month by offering its two- and five-pound window boxes to meet the need during the brand’s highest sales period of the year. This year’s holy celebration starts on March 10, but Muslim shoppers will be searching for Natural Delights products in late-February to prepare for the holiday.

Last Ramadan, average weekly Medjool date sales increased by 37% for the category, while Natural Delights average weekly sales increased by 47%, according to Circana data.

Each morning during Ramadan typically begins with a ritual of consuming three to five dates before sunrise, serving as a means to sustain essential energy levels throughout the fasting period. Additionally, breaking the daily fast with Medjool dates is a customary practice, as these dates are revered as a “blessed fruit” in Islamic culture. The significance of Medjool dates extends beyond the morning and evening rituals, permeating the fabric of nightly feasts where they seamlessly find a place in main courses, sides, and desserts. Consequently, Muslim shoppers are actively preparing to purchase large quantities of dates, both for personal consumption and as thoughtful gifts for their family and friends.

“As Ramadan approaches, it becomes crucial to position our products prominently for shoppers by late February,” emphasized David Baxter, director of marketing and business development at Natural Delights. “Our mini pallets and full-sized pallets provide an ideal solution for showcasing our window boxes in a captivating manner, enticing shoppers to take notice.”

Natural Delights continues to invest in long-time influencer partners Heifa Odeh of FuFu in the Kitchen and Ruda Khan of My Gourmet Story to share recipe ideas for Suhoor and Iftar. In the last two years, these partners have garnered more than 750,000 views on their Ramadan recipes using Natural Delights Medjool dates. The brand will also continue to offer its downloadable Ramadan Recipe Guide with popular recipes and practical planning tips from Yvonne Maffei from My Halal Kitchen. Retailers can share these resources on their website or social media pages to support Ramadan shoppers.

“Medjool dates have been the center of our Ramadan table for as long as I can remember because we always break our fast by eating a date,” shared Odeh. “Natural Delights has always been reliable in providing quality Medjool dates for us to enjoy during the holy month of Ramadan, and I love that they are readily available in most stores.”

The brand also offers a wide variety of displayable options and the best way for retailers to increase sales is to promote large size boxes or tubs in highly visible areas with festive merchandising displays starting mid-February.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.