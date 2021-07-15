Natural Delights Expands Team With Promotions and New Hires

YUMA, AZ — Bard Valley Natural Delights® announces the expansion of its team with two new hires and two internal promotions which will support the ongoing growth of the Medjool date category and Natural Delights brand.

Alex Aguilera was promoted from production scheduler to International Sales & Marketing Coordinator and Alan Asbury was promoted from Regional Business Manager of the Midwest to Senior Business Manager of the Midwest & East Coast regions.

Aguilera’s extensive production knowledge will assist the sales and marketing teams to better service customers and consumers, especially as the category grows and expands. He will help the company most effectively manage the links in the international supply chain for maximum efficiencies.

Asbury excelled in his position in the Midwest and has been a natural leader and mentor to the team in his previous role, which led to this well-deserved promotion overseeing the East Coast.

Additionally, the brand brought on two new team members – Mamud Dako as Director of Innovation and Nancy Roser as Regional Business Manager of the Southeast region.

Dako brings with him a wealth of experience in consumer packaged goods, including his time developing new products and packaging for Heinz and Smirnoff. His tenure includes receiving multiple packaging and innovation awards including the Shelf Impact Award, Food and Beverage Product Innovation Award by the National Restaurant Association, and DuPont Award for Packaging Innovation.

“Mamud comes to us with the type of experience and proven track record we were seeking for this new and important role,” said David Anderson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Natural Delights. “We are looking forward to his expertise as we move the brand forward to meet the growing demand from our consumers.”

Roser also brings an impressive resume to the team with her background in business development, sales, and marketing with Sysco and Handmade Real Foods. She is supporting the brand with new business development, convenience store expertise, and customer relations in the Southeast region.

“Nancy is already proving to be an excellent addition to our sales team,” said Alan Asbury, Senior Business Manager Midwest & East Coast regions for Natural Delights. “She is committed to finding new opportunities for the brand and providing the best experience for our customers.”

Natural Delights continues to be committed to bringing in experts who can help drive growth across multiple channels within the Medjool date category.

For more information about Bard Valley Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

# # #

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.