Natural Delights Boosts Sales Through Happy Holi-Dates Sweepstakes

YUMA, Ariz. – Natural Delights recently concluded its successful Happy Holi-dates Sweepstakes, providing participants with the opportunity to win exciting prizes. The outcomes not only enhanced the brand’s ongoing strategic marketing initiatives but also played a pivotal role in growing sales at retailers.

According to Circana data, one retailer saw nearly 6x volume growth and nearly 2x velocity growth of the Natural Delights products promoted in the Happy Holi-dates shipper compared to the same time last year. These products were prominently showcased in various locations, including the fresh produce aisle near the banana racks and alongside holiday displays and other snack items, creating ample opportunities for impulse purchases.

The consumer sweepstakes garnered over 140,000 online submissions, leading to the addition of 14,000 new contacts to the brand’s database. Consequently, Natural Delights plans to actively engage with its expanded community of Medjool date enthusiasts, sharing inspiring recipes, Medjool date health facts, and convenient ways to locate Natural Delights products.

“Our sweepstakes achieved precisely what we envisioned—elevating sales and generating momentum at the retail level, all while fostering online engagement and inviting individuals into our community for ongoing conversations,” shared David Baxter, director of marketing and business development at Natural Delights. “Now, our focus is on sustaining this online community with valuable resources to encourage continued interest in Natural Delights products at local grocery stores.”

Retailers can replicate this successful approach in their own stores throughout the year by employing merchandising techniques from the Happy Holi-dates Sweepstakes. Shippers are readily available on the brand’s trade website upon request and can be strategically placed in the fresh produce aisle or high-traffic areas to promote healthy snacking.

For more information about Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Alan Asbury at alan.asbury@bvdg.com to place an order.

About Natural Delights ®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in North America, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.