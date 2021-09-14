Natural Delights Launches Mini Medjools Snack Line

YUMA, AZ — Natural Delights® replaces traditional Date Rolls with the launch of Mini Medjools, a new snacking line with blended Medjool dates and other wholesome ingredients including nut butters, seeds, nuts, and fruit.

Mini Medjools come in a range of flavors including:

Coconut : Medjool dates and shredded coconut

: Medjool dates and shredded coconut Cacao Pecan : Medjool dates, cacao, and pecans

: Medjool dates, cacao, and pecans Sweet & Salty Almond : Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almonds, dried cranberries, shredded coconut, almond butter, and chia seeds

: Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almonds, dried cranberries, shredded coconut, almond butter, and chia seeds Organic Cranberry Pistachio : Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, pistachios, shredded coconut, chia seeds, and almond butter

: Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, pistachios, shredded coconut, chia seeds, and almond butter Organic Fruit & Nut : Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almond butter, shredded coconut, dried cranberries, dried cherries, and chia seeds

: Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almond butter, shredded coconut, dried cranberries, dried cherries, and chia seeds Organic Cacao Coconut: Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almond butter, cacao powder, shredded coconut, dried cranberries, chia seeds, and cacao nibs

“The new Mini Medjools were developed as a direct response to the shopper feedback we received asking us to create something smaller, more bite-sized, and with additional flavor profiles,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “The new size is more portable and convenient for kids and adults, and the flavors are more developed to fit people’s snacking needs.

“I love the simple and nutritious ingredients in these new Mini Medjools” added Jenna Gorham, registered dietitian and brand partner. “The addition of nuts, seeds, almond butter, and coconut flakes add healthy fats, fiber, protein, iron, and other micronutrients too. With 3-4 grams of fiber and 1-3 grams of protein per serving, they are a filling, satisfying, and healthy snack.”

Consumer research determined that Mini Medjools outperformed the brand’s former Date Rolls significantly. People were 6% more likely to purchase Mini Medjools because of their convenience and portion size, compared to the larger Date Rolls.

“We tested these new flavors with moms across the country,” said Baxter. “What we learned in their comments was that the new mini size was more portable, less messy, and ultimately something the whole family could enjoy.”

