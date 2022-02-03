Natural Delights Celebrates Ninth Annual National Medjool Date Day

YUMA, AZ — Natural Delights®, original founders of National Medjool Date Day, are taking the opportunity this February 4 to celebrate the content creators who have helped build a demand for Medjool dates and the shoppers who keep coming back for more.

To celebrate with Medjool date fans everywhere, Natural Delights is hosting a giveaway on Instagram where nine winners have the opportunity to win a Medjool Date Day celebration box full of product, party gifts, and scratch off prizes including a $500 Amazon gift card and a year of free Natural Delights Medjool dates.

“National Medjool Date Day is a holiday that gives even more traction to the date category by celebrating ways to use Medjool dates in snacking and healthy recipes – it’s why we created it in the first place,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “Our goal is to drive trial for those who have never tried Medjool dates by hosting our giveaway and store-wide discount, while reinforcing the benefits of Medjool dates to our loyal consumers.”

Natural Delights also sent Medjool Date Day celebration boxes to influencers, RDs, and media partners to celebrate with them and honor their commitment to sharing Medjool date recipes and education which has impacted the growth of the category significantly over the last decade.

In addition to the Medjool date-specific holiday this month, it is also National Heart Health Month, making it an excellent time to showcase Natural Delights products with display bins or Heart Healthy product displays. As an American Heart Association Certified Heart Healthy brand, Natural Delights products are an ideal pairing with other heart healthy foods including oats, nuts, seeds, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

To order point-of-sale materials, visit naturaldelights.com/point-of-sale or contact Neil Merritt at neil.merritt@bvdg.com or (949) 226-9971.

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.