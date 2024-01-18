AUTUMNCRISP Brand Grapes Set to Impress at the Winter Fancy Foods Show With Exclusive Sampling  

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – First Adele, then U2 and now AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes. Sun World International continues its global campaign for AUTUMNCRISP® with a three-day residency in Las Vegas later this month at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, one of the world’s largest B2B-only specialty food industry events.

The AUTUMNCRISP® sampling station at booth 3505 at the Winter Fancy Food Show this Jan. 21 – 23 is the latest step in Sun World International positioning the AUTUMNCRISP® brand as the first globally branded table grape available year-round with a global consumer marketing campaign aimed at driving awareness for the giant, crispy and juicy green grape.

More than 13,000 food and beverage makers, buyers, retailers, distributors, media, influencers and other industry insiders attend the Winter Fancy Food Show each year for product discovery, trendspotting, networking and education, making it one of the world’s premier platforms for debuting innovative foods and beverages.

Amid a sea of foods and beverages, the AUTUMNCRISP® sampling station at booth 3505 will stand out as a crisp, juicy, refreshing palate cleanser with a compelling story.

“With the AUTUMNCRISP® brand, we are working to transform the table grape category in 2024,” said Jennifer Sanchez, Sun World’s vice president of marketing. “There is no better venue to kick-off this year’s campaign than with this major event on a global stage. With AUTUMNCRISP®’s large, delicious, beautiful and round green grapes, we look forward to premiering them in Las Vegas surrounded by all the other world-famous attractions!”

A Global Campaign’s Efforts Continue in Las Vegas

This past August, Sun World International announced support for their AUTUMNCRISP® brand with a first-of-its-kind global marketing campaign focused on the amazing green table grapes available globally year-round. To date, the campaign has featured robust digital marketing aimed at the iconic grape brand’s target consumers, sampling at the New York Wine and Food Festival, media outreach, collaborations with food influencers including The Produce Moms and social media outreach. For the campaign’s next phase, which kicks off with Winter Fancy Foods, Sun World International will expand to in-store marketing, local market retail executions and more.

