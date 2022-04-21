SENASICA Tour Reveam Treatment Facility: Discuss Benefits of ECPTM Technology

(McAllen, Texas) – Reveam (formerly ScanTech Sciences) welcomed delegates from SENASICA, along with Mexico’s mango exporters association, EMEX A.C., to tour the Rio Grande Valley Electronic Cold-Pasteurization™ (ECP™) Center and learn how Reveam’s technology is addressing critical issues facing the fresh food sector today. The visit echoed a desire of all participants to promote the highest quality of fresh produce between the United States and Mexico – and continue expanding the varieties offered between both countries.

ECP™, a USDA-approved phytosanitary treatment option, is a chemical-free, heat-free treatment that eliminates harmful pests and pathogens while extending shelf-life at the peak of freshness and pinnacle of safety. Located in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, Reveam’s ECP™ facility allows produce to travel from field and orchard directly to the U.S./Mexico border, eliminating the need for truckloads to divert and wait in Mexico, saving valuable time and streamlining logistics.

Reveam’s ECP™ technology serves as a vital alternative to current post-harvest treatment methods, such as chemical fumigation and hot water treatment. Both methods take hours to treat a truckload, while also warming produce to undesirable temperatures, adversely impacting food quality and increasing waste and spoilage. ECP™ allows for the expansion of new and exotic fresh produce varieties, unable to withstand current treatment options, to be imported in the U.S. – all while maintaining cold chain integrity.

In partnership with SENASICA, Reveam looks to expand the varieties of fresh produce processed through its Rio Grande Valley ECP™ Center for Mexican imports, such as mangoes, along with U.S. exports, such as peaches. Reveam’s ECP™ treatment and proximity to the border support Mexican producers and exporters, like EMEX A.C., by delivering high quality produce to the U.S. market with efficiency and scale.

“Reveam was honored to host SENASICA at our facility and continue our partnership of advocating for the highest quality of fruits and vegetables. SENASICA’s support of our technology allows for improved quality and increased variety while promoting environmental sustainability and less food waste,” said Chip Starns, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Reveam.

