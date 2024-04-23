Dole Food Company Launches Full Mango Program

After very fruitful Dragon Fruit launch, produce leader introduces mangoes in U.S.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Dole Food Company, synonymous with products such as bananas and pineapple, and coming off a highly successful introduction of pitaya (aka dragon fruit), broadens its tropical product portfolio with a full line of mangoes.

The introduction of Ataulfos, Tommy Atkins, Kents, Keitts, and Hadens mango varieties currently sourced from Mexico, Guatemala, and Costa Rica, with plans to expand to Ecuador and Peru, underscores Dole’s commitment to providing consumers with the finest quality fruits procured from around the globe.

Renowned for their deep flavor, succulent sweetness, buttery texture, and vibrant color, Ataulfo mangoes are a beloved favorite among fruit enthusiasts worldwide. With only around 60 calories per serving and packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and potassium, these delectable mangoes offer not only exquisite taste but also provide a guilt-free indulgence for health-conscious consumers.

Leading the mango market, Tommy Atkins mangoes are sweet and tangy, rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and dietary fiber. With their vibrant color, firm texture, and juicy flesh, Tommy Atkins mangoes are visually appealing and perfect for enjoying fresh or incorporating into a variety of culinary creations.

Kent mangoes are celebrated for their exceptionally sweet and rich flavor. Characterized by smooth flesh and tropical undertones, these mangoes are a good source of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and dietary fiber. With their vibrant orange-red skin and juicy, succulent texture, Kents mangoes are often enjoyed fresh, blended into smoothies, or added to salads and desserts.

Prized for their uniquely sweet and mildly tart flavor profile, Keitt mangoes feature firm, fiberless flesh and a hint of citrus undertones. Their striking green skin even when ripe, prolonged shelf life, and smooth texture, make Keitt mangoes appealing to everyone.

Haden mangoes are distinguished for their exceptionally sweet and tropical flavor, and juicy, aromatic taste. Like others, these mangoes are a great source of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and dietary fiber. With their vibrant red-orange skin, smooth texture, and succulent flesh, Haden mangoes are beloved by mango enthusiasts worldwide.

“We are thrilled to add these incredible mango varieties to our portfolio for customers looking to further build their produce departments,” said Brennon Neff, Vice President, Dole Pineapple Sales. “At Dole, we are committed to providing our Dole customers with the highest quality produce from around the world, and we believe that these additions will delight their shoppers and inspire culinary creativity.”

These products are all shipping now.

To learn more of these products and Dole's entire portfolio of produce, visit Dole's Produce Page (www.dole.com/en/produce/fruits)

