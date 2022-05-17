Empaque Don Jorge (El Original) Open & Ready

El Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico – Empaque Don Jorge I (EDJI) opened its doors this past weekend and is currently packing Crespo Organic Ataulfos from El Grupo Crespo’s Nayarit orchards. EDJI is the hometown packhouse of El Grupo Crespo and is Latin America’s largest hydro-thermic packhouse and home to El Grupo Crespo’s three proprietary brands, Crespo Organic, RCF as well as the Mango King brand, the company’s specialty mango brand (named after and honoring the late Alan Alvarez, aka- the Mango King).

EDJI, originally built by Roberto Crespo Fitch in the early 1970’s, went through a total modernization revamp in 2016 by Roberto’s children Malu, Roberto, Jorge, and Jose Angel, who today run the family agricultural business alongside the family matriarch, Maluz Duran Valdez (El Grupo Crespo).

This season starts with increased square footage, 155,000+ SF now configured for a total of 8 packing lines, packing over 14 different labels for growers across Mexico and for some of the largest conventional US mango importers. One dedicated full-time packing line accommodates the Crespo Organic brand, with an added specialty package line devoted fully to company’s numerous specialty package SKU’s like the Net Bags and A Case for Consumers. Additionally, there is a separate processing and packing section dedicated solely to non-hot water treated and Canadian exports.

This modern packhouse, revamped and modernized now includes 11 stainless steel hydro-thermic tanks allowing over 64,000 KG of fresh mangoes to be USDA hot water treated simultaneously, while state-of-the-art cooling equipment cools the processed fruit rapidly in the seven cold rooms as well as pre- and post-cooling facilities.

All the high-tech, efficient, and worker-friendly stainless-steel machines – washers, sorters, polishers, conveyers, and packing lines are splayed out across the vast space, ready for the heavy volume of mangoes coming and the Summer Mango Mania to commence. Delays to the start of the Nayarit round fruit give the packhouse a little more time to get ready for processing in full capacity- around 16-18 truckloads per day.

The entire mango packing process is extremely complex, it all happens in 72 hours, with over 18 hours allocated to post-pack cooling. EDJI is one of today’s most efficient and quality-driven packhouses packing for North America. Head to Under The Mango Tree for all the facts & figures.