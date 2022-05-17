Peruvian Asparagus Imports Continue to Climb

Peruvian fresh asparagus continues to enjoy a prominent place in the U.S. market. In 2021, U.S. imports from Peru increased 9% over the previous year, according to USDA statistics, to 224,871,286 pounds. Ranked as a principal source country for fresh asparagus, Peruvian imports account for almost US $274 million annually.

At the Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association’s (PAIA) May 12, 2022 meeting, members discussed industry topics and other points related to the continued supply from Peru. “As a significant source of fresh asparagus, Peruvian supply contributes to keeping U.S. retail and foodservice stocked with a consistent, quality supply of this fantastic product,” says Walter Yager of Alpine Fresh in Doral, Florida, and Co-Chair of PAIA. “Our upcoming supplies look excellent and should allow for great promotional and sales opportunities.”

Yager and Co-Chair Jay Rodriguez of Crystal Valley Foods in Miami, Florida, will continue leading PAIA during 2022 and 2023, providing consistency for the association’s vision and activities. “Peru is a significant contributor to the U.S. consumer’s table and we want to ensure an uninterrupted supply of this nutritious item,” says Rodriguez. “For over 20 years, our association has been dedicated to improving trade in Peruvian asparagus. It’s such an important vegetable for our customers, both retail and foodservice, and for consumers as well.”

The association will focus efforts in 2022 on working with trade press, supermarkets and consumers to education more about the benefits of fresh asparagus. As U.S. consumers look for alternative, interesting, and healthy products, the association anticipates increasing consumption and demand for fresh asparagus in 2022.

For more information about PAIA, visit:

peruvianasparagusimportersassociation.com

PAIA Mission Statement:

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is an organization of US companies involved in the trade of importing fresh Peruvian asparagus within North America. We are committed to improving the process and present a united forum through which dialogue and progress is achieved. We represent the industry to the trade and focus on issues of political and logistical importance.