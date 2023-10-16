Double AA Grade for KM Packaging with Global Recognition

KM Packaging continues to set the highest standards in product quality and safety. The global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier has been awarded an AA grade in its BRCGS Audit for the sixth year running.

BRCGS is among the most globally recognised standards in the food industry, and AA is the highest announced audit grade that can be awarded.

It is double success for KM this year as its new Australian-based business, KM Packaging Services ANZ PTY Ltd, has also received the AA rating.

Frances Busby, Managing Director of KM Packaging, said: “We are delighted to gain the BRCGS award. It reflects our team’s professionalism, dedication, and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of product quality and safety.

“We hold strong values of trust, ownership, passion, and innovation, and the BRCGS system is seamlessly integrated into our methodology to ensure consistency and safety at every stage.”

————————————————————–

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.