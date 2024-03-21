Driscoll’s Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Driscoll’s has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“Driscoll’s has one of the world’s largest Research and Development Flavor Centers that is solely dedicated to berry flavor innovation through our own proprietary varieties,” said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll’s. “We leveraged this center of excellence for the launch of our premium Sweetest BatchTM berries. Shoppers can now experience unprecedented flavor with a trusted brand that they know and has been part of their daily lives.”

For more than 100 years, Driscoll’s has been on a mission to delight consumers with Only the Finest Berries™. This relentless pursuit has made Driscoll’s one of America’s most beloved retail grocery brands and the first to market a full portfolio of Sweetest Batch™ strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries.

In bringing the flavor-forward innovation of Sweetest Batch™, Driscoll’s promoted innovation across the fresh produce category, resetting expectations within the category for how fresh produce should taste.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

