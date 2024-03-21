Continental Fresh’s Commitment to Water Access Makes a Splash on World Water Day

Supporting the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goal of Water and Sanitation For All by 2030

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, is celebrating World Water Day this week on March 22. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides itself for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market.

World Water Day, celebrated globally on March 22, is the annual United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of freshwater. According to the UN, 2.2 billion people globally are living without access to safe water. Continental Fresh’s Water For All is a program which aligns with the U.N’s Sustainable Development Goal of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

“While we’re a produce importer and we’re in the business of selling fresh, quality produce on time and in peak condition, we’re also in the business of making a difference,” shared Continental Fresh’s Founder and CEO, Albert Perez.

Continental Fresh sells mangos under its Water For All brand. With every Water For All branded box of mangos sold, a percentage of proceeds is donated to fund clean water and sanitation projects in Latin America through the non-profit BLUE Missions.

The average American uses 60 gallons of water per day, which is a staggering statistic compared to the UN’s date. This disparity underscores a pressing sociological challenge that extends across the agriculture food system—a challenge Continental Fresh has been passionate about addressing since our inception.

“Water is the basic foundation of a community,” said Perez. “Many young family members walk hours to collect it and oftentimes the water they find is not safe to drink. Without clean water, families are locked in cycles of poverty, sickness, and low education levels. By funding water projects in rural communities, we are taking a huge step in breaking the poverty trap while bringing empowerment, health, and opportunity to local communities.”

Blue Missions is partnering with the City of Coral Gables and Vaco Studios to raise awareness about local water issues through a new public art installation, The Water Below Us, on Giralda Plaza. The installation harnesses the power of augmented reality, where viewers can use their phones to reveal another dimension of the hanging “well.” Onlookers can explore the water cycle through this augmented reality and transport themselves into the South Florida wetlands. The exhibit will be revealed on March 22.

“Passionate about people, produce and making a difference, at Continental Fresh we believe that the future is in the hands of those that can find a purpose other than just adding to the bottom line,” added Perez.

To learn more about Continental Fresh and its Water For All brand, visit https://www.continentalfresh.com/.

