Dobler & Sons Welcomes Jeff Oberman as New Chief Operating Officer

FWatsonville, CA – Dobler & Sons, LLC is pleased to announce Jeff Oberman as Chief Operating Officer.

In this newly created leadership position, Jeff will drive strategic initiatives while offering support to both Dobler & Sons’ core farming operations as well as its affiliated companies.

“We have had the pleasure of knowing Jeff throughout his agriculture career and look forward to collaborating with him as a valued member of our team,” expressed Craig Dobler, partner of Dobler & Sons. “The addition of this position is poised to significantly bolster operational efficiencies, streamline processes, and expand our service offerings to align with the demands of the marketplace,” remarked Michael Dobler, partner of Dobler & Sons.

Oberman brings a wealth of experience in the industry, working in various executive roles at the United Fresh Produce Association, PRO*ACT and the California Avocado Commission. “I’m excited to contribute to Dobler & Sons’ continued success of quality produce and maintain their well-deserved reputation for excellence and forward-thinking innovation,” said Oberman.