Dovex Fruit Company Names Bob Haarhues National Sales Director

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Dovex Fruit Company named Bob Haarhues as national sales director.

Haarhues joins Dovex Fruit Company with several years’ senior sales experience including vice president of sales at Dovex’s partner company, Crunch Pak. He held prior positions with SUPERVALU, in corporate produce for store formats; Amcor Flexibles Europe; Americas Fresh Produce; and Stemilt Growers.

“We are at a critical growth juncture and it’s important that we have experienced senior executives managing customer relationships,” said Mauro Feliza, president Dovex Fruit Company. “Bob’s experience with our company and the industry overall is vital as we move forward the rest of this year and beyond.”

Haarhues lives in Arizona and will work out of the Dovex Marketing Company’s (a subsidiary of Dovex Fruit Company) corporate headquarters in Wenatchee, Wash.

About Dovex Fruit Company ®

For more than 30 years, Dovex Fruit Company has been a pioneer in organic farming, utilizing the highest agricultural practices and food safety measures. We farm more than 2,600 acres of tree fruit in Washington state and pack more than 35,000 boxes of organic lemons weekly during peak harvest. We have year-round organic garlic, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry and strawberry programs and we are vertically integrated with partners Crunch Pak, Taylor Farms, and Stemilt Growers.