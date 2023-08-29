Mushroom Council’s Partnership with Allrecipes to Date Reaches Consumers More than 50 Million Times

It’s been all mushrooms all summer long with Allrecipes.The Mushroom Council’s first-ever collaboration with Allrecipes, the world’s largest digital food media brand, has to date reached consumers more than 50 million times.

Launched in May, Mushroom Council’s “Mix it Up with Mushrooms” multi-media promotion with Allrecipes encourages consumers to add mushrooms to their grocery carts to blend with ground meat for dishes that are more delicious, nutritious and sustainable. It follows a long tradition for the Mushroom Council to prioritize its summer promotions around partnering with a culinary organization or media brand to encourage blending.

Activations have included:

The “Mix It Up with Mushrooms” Contest, which featured five Allrecipes Allstar home cooks creating and sharing five original mushroom-blended recipes, with Allrecipes encouraging consumers to vote for their favorite. More than 11,000 users reviewed the mushroom + meat recipes and voted, selecting Beef and Mushroom Stuffed Shells from Allrecipes Allstar Stacey Freeman as the overall recipe winner, for which she won $5,000. “This easy pasta recipe is the perfect dish to serve a family because I know even the younger eaters are going to love it just as much as the adults,” Freeman told Allrecipes. The recipe features a 50/50 white button mushroom and ground beef blend for a wholesome take on easy weeknight stuffed shells.

Editorial features of mushrooms in Allrecipes’ magazine, alongside full-page print ads, reaching 10.3 million readers to date.

Online feature stories and recipes – reaching up to 45 million consumers each month.

An email marketing campaign featuring blended recipes such as tacos and burgers, opened by readers more than 500,000 times.

Digital ads drawing nearly 4 million impressions to the website landing page with more information about mushrooms and The Blend™ and the recipe contest.

Social media outreach highlighting mushroom recipes and tips– reaching consumers 5 million times.

