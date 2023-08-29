Foundation For Fresh Produce Gears Up For National Fruits & Veggies Month 2023 This September

There’s Something For Everyone To Celebrate With This Year’s Theme: Every Time You Eat, Have A Plant®

With September just a few days away, The Foundation For Fresh Produce (FFP) is gearing up to celebrate the fifth annual National Fruits & Veggies Month (NFVM). Launched alongside the Have A Plant® Movement in 2019 as an opportunity to elevate fruit and vegetable consumption to a national priority, the annual month-long observance has reached more than 260 million impressions collectively since its inception.



This year’s 2023 Theme: Every Time You Eat, Have A Plant®, explores all the ways we celebrate fruits and veggies throughout the consumers’ consumption journey, the journey they make from the fields to our tables and the joy they bring us along the way. While shopping, dining out, enjoying a meal with family, snacking, hosting or brunching, every time you eat, Have A Plant®!



“We are super pumped for this year’s theme and the buzz we’re hearing from the industry for this year’s celebration,” said Katie Calligaro, director, Have A Plant® Marketing & Communications, FFP. “Backed by our army of Have A Plant® Ambassadors who provide us content in-kind through their amazing work, this year is sure to reach consumers in a powerful way! We encourage everyone to leverage our events on social and traditional media to promote your own products and brands – only together, can we create appeal to inspire consumers to eat and enjoy more fruits and vegetables for happier, healthier lives.”



Here are some of the activations FFP is supporting that everyone should be engaging in throughout the month:

For other ways to get involved, visit The National Fruits & Veggies Month Toolkit, available FREE for download HERE for inspiration on your social channels, activations in retail or ways to implement fun menu ideas in food service.

Looking to do more?

Post weekly on your social channels, showing extra love for NFVM. Find sample social media posts as well as downloadable graphics on the Point Of Inspiration page in this toolkit. Or, click to download the National Fruits & Veggies Month logo below and create your own! Use the hashtags #haveaplant and #NFVM2023



Highlight NFVM in a consumer-facing newsletter with one of the images from our Point Of Inspiration section as an ad or promo graphic. Link it to www.fruitsandveggies.org/NFVM.



Drive awareness about NFVM on your personal or company LinkedIn pages to increase awareness and show your personal commitment to improving fruit and vegetable consumption in America.



Leverage NFVM as a media hook for your consumer-facing print or broadcast media opportunities this month.



Share stories from farmers and growers that demonstrate the journey and care that goes into growing them (e.g. A day in the life of an onion) and how produce gets from the field to the table. The emotional connection and the eagerness to learn about where food comes from continues to inspire purchase behaviors.



Educate consumers with fun facts and quick stats on how to best select, store, savor, and share your favorite produce. Get tips from our Fruits & Veggies Section on fruitsandveggies.org.



Stay inspired and share creative tips, tricks and all-around impressive food hacks and stories by following along on Have A Plant® social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

