PBH Unveils Influencer VIPs Attending Consumer Connection Conference This April Spanning Retail, Foodservice & Lifestyle, Nutrition & Agriculture

As part of its commitment to connecting the fresh produce industry with consumer-facing decision-makers and influential professionals who inspire consumers daily, Produce for Better Health (PBH) unveils 38 VIP’s who will attend this year’s Consumer Connection Conference this April. Culling from its vast Have A Plant® Influencer Network, this unique group of experts span three distinct points of influence: point-of-sale (retail); point-of-flavor (culinary & foodservice) and point-of-inspiration (lifestyle, nutrition & agriculture).



“This group of plant-passionate advocates stand ready to roll up their sleeves and connect with the produce industry to discuss strategies and solutions for making fruits and vegetables accessible, enjoyable and easy for consumers,” said Katie Calligaro, Director, PBH Marketing & Communications, International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Foundation For Fresh Produce (FFP). “As part of PBH’s commitment to convene and connect the industry with consumers directly, we couldn’t be more excited to host this powerful group at this year’s conference. These enthusiastic experts hold the key to authentically and credibly advocate for eating and enjoying more fruits and vegetables every single day for better health and happiness.”



In exchange for their VIP pass, all influencers attending must participate in the full AGENDA, as well as the sponsored 1:1 connect appointments where industry leaders and marketers can sit down and have strategic business conversations about how to grow consumption with their product, commodity or brand.



“In addition to the intimate networking opportunities, education and fabulous plant-centric cuisine, the 1:1 appointments have historically been the number one reason for sponsoring this event,” said Lorinda Oscarson, Brand Content Manager, Chelan Fresh and former Co-Chair of PBH’s Marketing & Communications Committee. “We’ve been able to establish successful business relationships with retail partners that have led to sales growth and opportunities, as well as meaningful connections with potential brand ambassadors that helped inform our own influencer programs at this conference. It’s a must-do in our marketing plan year-over-year.”



The 2023 Consumer Connection VIPs committed to this year’s event include the following leaders:

RETAIL:

Coborn’s Inc., Emily Krause, MFCS, RD, LD, FAND, Health & Wellness Manager

Giant Food Stores, Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, LDN, Director of Healthy Living

Hannaford Supermarket, Laura Hunt, Healthy Living Marketing Specialist

Harmon’s Grocery, Jonnel Masson, MS, RDN, Dietitian Coordinator

H-E-B, Stacy Bates, RDN, CDE, Director Wellness Nutrition Strategy

Inserra Supermarket/ShopRite, Lynette Hem-Lee, RD, Retail Dietitian

Kroger, Emily Rider, RDN, LD, Nutrition Program Development Manager

Meijer, Beth Eggleston, MS, RDN, Nutrition Education Specialist

Raley’s, Yvette Waters, MS, RDN, CISSN, RYT, Nutrition Strategist & Brand Influencer

Redners Markets, Meredith McGrath, RD, LDN, Nutrition Marketing & Communications

Save-On-Foods/Choices Markets, Kelsey Moore, RD, Nutrition Operations Manager

Stop & Shop, Christine Sinclair, MA, MS, RD, LDN, Health & Wellness Strategy Manager

Wakefern Food Corp., Shelbi Thurau, RD, Health & Wellness Communications Lead

WAWA, LeeAnn Kindness, MS, NDTR, Nutritionist, Product Innovation

CULINARY & FOODSERVICE:

Google, Chavanne Hanson, MPH, RD, Food Choice Architecture and Nutrition Lead

Gordon Food Service, Amanda Goldman, MS, RD, LD, FAND, Healthcare Industry Sales Strategist

Yale Hospitality, James Benson, Directory of Culinary Excellence

Yale Hospitality, Sarah Kiel, RD, Health & Wellness Manager

The Culinary Institute of America, Sanna Delmonico, MS, RDN, Associate Professor

Foodworks, Kelly Kim, Western Regional Experience Manager

Little Caesars, Jessica Foust, RDN, Director, Global Product Development

Sodexo, Micheline D. Cormier, RD, LDN, Manager, Culinary Systems

Sodexo, Michael Morris, Director of Operational Excellence

University of Massachusetts Dining, Alex Ong, Director of Culinary Excellence

LIFESTYLE, NUTRITION & AGRICULTURE:

Registration is now open HERE for anyone interested in connecting through general sessions and networking.



For more information on 1:1 Connect Appointments and sponsoring this event, contact Sharese Roper at sroper@freshproduce.com.

About the Foundation for Fresh Produce (FFP)

The Foundation for Fresh Produce’s (FFP) vision is to grow a healthier world by changing the trajectory of human health. We believe the produce industry has the potential to provide solutions for many of the world’s greatest health and economic challenges – especially those surrounding nutrition and hunger. The Foundation focuses on improving the appeal of fruit and vegetables as an integral part of people’s diets, supporting the development of infrastructure and supply chain solutions that provide easier access, and establishing strategic alliances that enable children and families to form healthier eating habits. To galvanize the industry efforts to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, the Foundation for Fresh Produce merged with the Produce For Better Health Foundation (PBH) in January 2023. PBH programming (inclusive of the Have A Plant® Movement) continues under FFP, dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthier lives by eating more fruits and vegetables every single day.