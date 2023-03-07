Fresh Taste Produce Hires Seasoned Produce Sales Leader Roselyn Mansi

(MILTON, ON) Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Roselyn Mansi to the position of Director of Sales, Tropical Produce, based in Montreal, Canada.

Roselyn is well established in the produce industry with 15 years’ experience in increasingly senior sales roles at Del Monte Produce, specializing in relationship management and retail excellence. She has developed and managed extensive programs in pineapples, avocados, melons, grapes, stone fruit, tomatoes and bananas across North America.

“We are excited to have Roselyn join our team. Her knowledge and expertise will provide further value with our customers and partners worldwide,” says Fresh Taste CEO Sal Sarraino.

“Roselyn has built many trusting relationships across the industry. She will strengthen our deeply rooted relationships globally while helping grow these categories directly with our partners throughout the supply chain,” says Fresh Taste CMO Christian Sarraino.

About Fresh Taste Produce Ltd.

Fresh Taste Produce is a North American fresh produce importer, packer, grower and distributor with specialized facilities across the continent. With an extensive infrastructure of international partnerships that have been built over generations, Fresh Taste provides commercial and independent partners with the full spectrum of the highest quality fruit and vegetables from around the world, year-round.

Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. is the sole distributor of Extrafresh™, Pink Pelican Tropicals™, SunCandy™ and Amici Growers™ produce items.

