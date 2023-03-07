Eastern Produce Council’s John McAleavey Annual Gala set for Saturday, April 1st

The Eastern Produce Council is excited to be hosting the John J. McAleavey Annual Gala on Saturday, April 1st, at The One and Only Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, NJ.

There will be an extended Cocktail Hour/Dinner Buffet from 7-9pm, followed by “Re-Live The Beatles: On-Stage Tribute Band”. Adding to the night will be a DJ, Photo Booths, and a Dessert Extravaganza.

To purchase tickets, to learn about sponsorships, or to reserve an ad in the EPC’s Annual Ad Journal, contact the EPC office at easternproducecouncil@gmail.com or 908-723-0645.

This annual event is the main fundraising effort of the EPC, enabling them to continue to support worthy causes and organizations in the produce industry and their community.

John McAleavey passionately served the council as its Executive Director for 25 years and following his passing in 2015, the event was named in his memory. This will mark the EPC’s 56th Annual Gala.

https://www.easternproducecouncil.com/pdfs/AnnualContract2023.pdf