Produce for Better Health Foundation Takes National Fruits & Veggies Month To New Heights Reaching Millions

The third annual National Fruits & Veggies Month (NFVM) campaign from the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) has officially wrapped and like previous campaigns, saw sweet success. A month-long celebration of everyone’s most favorite and flavorful plants, NFVM is a time for Americans to rally around enjoying more fruits and veggies for healthier, happier lives. And, in typical PBH fashion, NFVM is always a star-studded extravaganza, featuring fun and lively content from PBH’s Have A Plant® Ambassadors, all while cooking up loads of excitement across PBH’s digital ecosystem, and helping to generate nearly 135 million impressions throughout September via traditional and social media channels.



This year’s NFVM theme, Have A Plant® Goes Global, built off the momentum from The United Nations General Assembly designating 2021 The International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV). Indeed, September was a moment to celebrate our passion for fruits and vegetables and the commitment of the global supply chain to bring fruits and vegetables to consumers across the U.S. to improve health and happiness in sustainable, waste-reducing ways. Throughout the month, PBH’s plant-packed social content was supported by innovative digital and social activities, like a viral “bowls around the world” video starring PBH Have A Plant® Ambassadors and partnerships with synergistic organizations, like the FMI Foundation, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, on behalf of The Beef Checkoff, as well as The National Watermelon Promotion Board. This year’s results speak for themselves:

84.4 million impressions across 124 outlets from consumer-facing media NFVM wire release announcing campaign launch;

from consumer-facing media NFVM wire release announcing campaign launch; 210,000 impressions from earned consumer and industry trade press media coverage;

from earned consumer and industry trade press media coverage; 32 million impressions from a satellite media tour featuring PBH President and CEO, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN;

from a satellite media tour featuring PBH President and CEO, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN; 14.6 million potential impressions from thousands of social posts using #haveaplant, #haveaplantpledge and #NFVM2021;

from thousands of social posts using #haveaplant, #haveaplantpledge and #NFVM2021; Nearly 2.5 million impressions from hundreds of social posts across PBH channels, including posts from PBH members and PBH Have A Plant ® Ambassadors; and

from hundreds of social posts across PBH channels, including posts from PBH members and PBH Have A Plant Ambassadors; and 45,000 potential reach from two PBH Have A Plant® Cook Alongs, hosted by PBH Have A Plant® Ambassadors, Dayle Hayes and Abbie Gellman, as well as a Facebook live with PBH Have A Plant® Ambassador Manuel Villacorta.

Digital and social content was complemented by an invitation-only Have A Plant® Nation Virtual Ambassador Event – the official celebratory finale to NFVM. The exclusive, two-day experience was filled with interactive sessions on a variety of topics from sustainability to family farms, along with intimate tasting experiences and exploratory education sessions featuring the latest research on the state of consumers’ consumption habits as well as fruits’ and vegetables’ positive impact on mental health – serving as Food Rooted In A Better Mood®.

“The results from PBH’s 2021 NFVM campaign show the profound impact the Have A Plant® Movement has on helping to inspire people worldwide to eat more plant-packed meals while also celebrating unique fruits and vegetables across many cultures,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president and CEO of PBH. “Thanks to the support of our dedicated members and rockstar Have A Plant® Ambassadors, we were able to shine a spotlight on the importance of increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, all while having fun and literally singing from the rooftops about our love for eating more plants with fun show-stopping tunes.”

Remember, the fun doesn’t end with September. The Have A Plant® Movement never stops! To take advantage of PBH’s digital ecosystem, events and education platforms and ultimately help people enhance their lifestyles by eating more fruits and vegetables every single day, contact PBH’s Member Engagement Director, Sharese Roper, and join us at the intersection of produce, partnership and passion.

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program, and then, the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, and more will always matter, PBH’s new behavior-based call-to-action is Have A Plant®. Rooted in behavioral science, PBH’s transformative Have A Plant® Movement is an invitation that will inspire people with compelling reasons to believe in the powerful role fruits and vegetables can play to create happy, healthy and active lives.



Be sure to join the Have A Plant® Movement and get new recipes, snack hacks, meal ideas and other tips from chefs, registered dietitians, as well as food and wellness experts by visiting www.fruitsandveggies.org. Follow us on Facebook @fruitsandveggies; on Twitter @fruits_veggies; on Instagram @fruitsandveggies; on Pinterest @fruits_veggies; and on LinkedIn at Produce for Better Health Foundation. And remember to #haveaplant.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement — a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH’s unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research, and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call-to-action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis. The initiative includes research, thought leadership and communication platforms to ensure the Movement speaks with One Purpose, One Voice and One Call-to-Action. For more information about the Lead The Change Movement visit: www.fruitsandveggies.org/leadthechange.