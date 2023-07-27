Driscoll’s Emerges as One of America’s Top Ten Retail Grocery Brands

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Once again, Driscoll’s has secured a spot among the top ten retail grocery brands* based on data from Circana, a prominent authority on consumer behavior and supermarket retail sales tracking. The mid-year 2023 rankings confirm Driscoll’s unrivaled position across traditional grocery retailers and demonstrates the company’s consistent leadership in the food industry. Driscoll’s has added a tenth of a share point in the last four years it has appeared on this list, compared to several-higher ranked center-store brands which have lost share points.

In an era where retail sources account for more than 85% of the annual 600 billion eating occasions**, food companies must stay attuned to evolving retail trends to maintain their competitive edge. Today’s discerning shoppers are channel shifting, from discounters to big box supercenters, club stores, convenience stores, and online platforms. The prominence of fresh food perimeter departments (produce, meat, deli, bakery, seafood and floral) continues to grow with fresh representing 45% of retail food and beverage sales. In 2022, Driscoll’s also ranked as one of the top twenty-five food brands in terms of dollar sales across the United States*.

“Amidst transformative changes happening in the retail sector, Driscoll’s has seized opportunities for growth not only as a produce company, but as a competitive food brand,” said Jonna Parker, Principal, Fresh Foods Team Lead at Circana. “Fresh brands are bigger than people think, and Driscoll’s position as the seventh largest brand in food retail based on dollar sales, and the largest within produce, is impressive.”

“At the center of our brand success is our dedication to bringing great tasting strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries to market,” said Frances Dillard, Vice President Brand and Product Marketing. “Driven by our brand promise of Only the Finest Berries™, our flavor innovation and differentiation are derived from our proprietary varieties that are exclusively grown by a network of more than 900 independent growers.”

As the driving forces behind shopping disruption, millennials and Gen Z are revolutionizing the retail landscape as digitally connected consumers. Utilizing the power of digital platforms, they effortlessly discover, decide, and make online purchases. Recognizing the significance of prioritizing the consumer, leading brands have embraced this shift and gained a deep understanding of how and where to engage with shoppers. They leverage this knowledge to expand their customer base, foster category growth, and explore product innovative. By staying attuned to the evolving needs of these tech-savvy generations, these brands are poised to thrive in this era of retail transformation.

* Source: Circana Integrated Fresh Market Advantage, Food, L52 Weeks Ending 5.21.2023

**Source: The NPD Group/National Eating Trends®, Q1 2023: Sourced from home/retail and consumed in-home, Circana, Inc and Circana Group, L.P.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe, and China in over twenty-two countries.

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.