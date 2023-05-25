Duda Farm Fresh Foods Launches “Sizzling Sweet Summer” Consumer Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, launches the “Sizzling Sweet Summer Sweepstakes.” The seasonal contest aims to encourage consumers to get a little corny this summer, with a promotion centered around Dandy® sweet corn and positioning the company as the premier brand when grocery shopping this season.

Dandy seeks to elevate the consumption of fresh U.S. grown sweet corn among shoppers with corn inspired recipes, cooking tips, nutrition information, super corny facts, and by giving consumers the chance to win the ultimate summer prize pack.

“We’ve seen corn become synonymous with the summer season, especially on the grill and in fresh salads or dips,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Though we are known for our celery products, we are excited to showcase our Dandy sweet corn throughout this promotion and to offer our shoppers more insight on cooking and enjoying the vegetable!”

Now through July 7th, consumers can enter the “Sizzling Sweet Summer Sweepstakes” for a chance to win one grand prize pack featuring a brand name 20-piece stainless steel grill set, a seasoned cast iron grill pan, a denim cooking apron, spiral corn holders, a heavy duty oven mitt, and a $500 gift card to stock up on additional grilling needs. Duda will also be choosing one winner every week during the promotion to take home Dandy sweet corn and a $100 gift card.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods will utilize a 360-degree marketing strategy that includes a regional TV segment, public relations efforts, influencer support, corn use and application inspiration, online advertising, as well as email and social media campaigns to increase sweepstakes entries and drive demand for the product in stores.

Dandy sweet corn is available in bulk as well as a pre-shucked and pre-cut tray pack options to help reduce meal prep time and offer a bit more convenience to cater to shoppers’ busy lifestyles. The brand takes care to grow and harvest the best sweet corn of the season from farms in Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.