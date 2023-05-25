Bindi Returns to NRA Show to Introduce New Products From The Bindi, Forno d’Asolo and Gelpat Brands

Kearny, NJ — Bindi, a leading name in the frozen dessert industry part of the FdA Group, is

thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious NRA (National Restaurant Association) Show in

Chicago from May 20th to May 23rd. After a 16-year hiatus, Bindi returns to the event, bringing with them

a spectacular showcase of innovative products from three of their esteemed brands: Bindi, Forno d’Asolo,

and Gelpat.

The NRA Show is a premier event in the foodservice industry, bringing together professionals, suppliers,

and experts from around the globe. With their commitment to excellence, Bindi is eager to take part in this

influential gathering and introduce their latest offerings to industry leaders, food enthusiasts, and potential

partners.

Bindi, renowned for their culinary expertise, is bringing new additions to the Chef collection showcased at

this year’s show. Designed to make a chef’s job easier, Bindi ensures that they create exceptional culinary

experiences for all thanks to their amazing design and elegance. The addition of new single-serve items,

which seamlessly go from freezer to table, will elevate convenience and versatility in the culinary world.

Moreover, a new flavor will be added to Bindi’s famous Tartufi, new flute and a new flavorful cake with

tropical essence.

Forno d’Asolo, known for their commitment to crafting authentic Italian baked goods, will showcase their

line of Vegan Croissants, made with ingredients such as chia seeds, avocado, oats, and buckwheat. These

croissants cater to the growing demand for plant-based options without compromising on taste. In addition,

Forno d’Asolo will unveil a collection of Pinsa, a Roman-style flatbread, available in five different sizes. This

diverse selection offers consumers the perfect choice for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to largescale

events.

The newest addition to the FdA Group, Gelpat, acclaimed for their exquisite pastries and desserts, will

introduce a range of delectable treats. New Eclair flavors, including Pistachio, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, and

Blueberry, will garner attention for their irresistible combinations. Additionally, the Mini Choux filled with

cream, available in Chocolate, Vanilla, Raspberry, and Praline, will indulge dessert enthusiasts. Finally, the

much-anticipated Macarons will present a symphony of flavors that will appeal to all.

“We are delighted to be returning to the NRA Show after 16 years and presenting our beloved brands,

Bindi, Forno d’Asolo, and the new entry Gelpat.” said Alberto Paderi, CEO of Bindi North America. “Our

commitment to culinary excellence and passion for creating unforgettable products drives us to continually

innovate. We are excited to showcase our newest creations and share our family of brands with the

audience at the NRA Show.”

For media inquiries or further information, please visit Bindi at Booth #11209 during the NRA Show in

Chicago or visit www.bindiusa.com