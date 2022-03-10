Eastern Produce Council Selects Members for 2022 Leadership Class

The Eastern Produce Council (EPC) is proud to announce the members of its 2022 Leadership Class. The 14 selected up-and-coming produce professionals will benefit from professional development opportunities both in the field and classroom.

The respected program delivers growth and knowledge experiences in a variety of venues. “The goal is to provide those selected for the program the chance to gain valuable insight from both classroom and field experience,” says Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC Executive Director.





























Participants selected for this year’s program include: Mohammed Bouzaidi of Global Fresh Vision LLC; John Carapella, Jr. of Sierra Produce; Shanna Deegan of Suja Juice; Catherine DeLettera with Zespri; Louis Getzelman of Canyon Sales Company LLC; Patrick Hallock of Four Seasons Produce; Peter Machala of Wakefern Food Corp.; Krystal McCusker of The Oppenheimer Group; Juliet Moran with Suja Juice; Noelle Neary of Wakefern Food Corp.; Dan Oettinger with JOH Metro; Garett Sebor of Key Food Stores; Kate Watson of The Oppenheimer Group; and Shawn Wen with Zespri.

The 2022 Program will kick off in March with a visit to the Philadelphia Produce Wholesale Market (PWPM) in Philadelphia, PA, followed by Holt Cargo Systems at the Port of Gloucester, NJ. “Especially given today’s challenges in the supply chain, experiencing these crucial logistics hubs first-hand will provide unique perspective,” says McAleavey Sarlund.

In April, the group will participate in a Food Safety and Modernization Act (FSMA) seminar aimed at presenting and discussing significant food safety issues. Combined classroom and field experiences will take place at Hionis Greenhouses in Whitehouse Station, NJ, and at Rutgers’ Syder Research Farm in Pittstown, NJ.

The program will wrap up with participation in the New York Produce Show in December, including the show’s Opening Cocktail Reception and recognition at the Keynote Breakfast. “We look forward to engaging with this group of talented industry professionals and providing the opportunities for them to further their development in our industry,” says McAleavey Sarlund.