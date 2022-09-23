Educational Intensive Announced for Organic Grower Summit Presented by Western Growers and OPN

(Monterey, CA ) A two-part ed intensive featuring the results of two recently released reports on organic farming and an in-depth workshop discussing how organic farmers can address current challenges has been announced as part of the 2022 Organic Grower Summit (OGS) presented by Western Growers and OPN, slated for November 30–December 1 in Monterey, CA.

The 90-minute ed session, “Exploring Organic Research: A Discussion of Organic Grower Challenges and Solutions,” will behosted by the Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF) and moderated by Brise Tencer, executive director of OFRF, and Haley Baron, partnership and development manager at OFRF.

OFRF will present information from its recently released 2022 National Organic Research Agenda (NORA) and California Organic Research Agenda (CORA). Based on national surveys and 16 regional listening sessions, these reports highlight the challenges facing organic farmers as well as recommendations on ways to address these needs. After a short presentation on the data, session attendees will hear from a pair of organic farmers and agency representatives about current resources, solutions, and research that can help address the top challenges presented.

The fifth annual OGS is designed to provide information vital to organic growers and producers, including an overview of the opportunities and challenges in the production of organic fresh food. The newly announced session is part of an extensive educational program designed to inform and engage organic producers, their service providers, and supply chain partners.

Panelists for the session include Javier Zamora, owner of JSM Organics; Asia Hampton, business skills advisor at California FarmLink; Ariel De Lara, district conservationist for USDA-NRCS; and Steven Cardoza, owner of Cardoza & Cardoza Farming Co.

“Organic farming is a bright spot in the California economy, and we are excited for this opportunity to talk about information and resources to support the continued success of producers,” said Tencer.

OGS exhibition and general registration is currently open. With only five trade show booths available before the trade show floor sells out, OGS features exhibitors including soil amendment, ag technology, food safety, packaging, and equipment manufacturers who will have the opportunity to connect with organic field production staff, supply chain managers, pest management advisors, and food safety experts.



“In partnership with Western Growers, this year’s OGS will provide up-to-date resources and information to support the continued success of organic producers, with an emphasis on the role of ag technology,” said Matt Seeley co-founder and CEO of Organic Produce Network. “From seed to soil to harvest, our goal is to present the most relevant information on the most important subjects and issues facing organic production.”



OGS 2022 will be held November 30–December 1 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, CA. Further details on the educational program, including session topics and speakers, will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the fifth annual Organic Grower Summit, please visit www.organicgrowersummit.com.

About Organic Produce Network:

OPN is a marketing organization serving as the go-to resource for the organic fresh produce industry. The company’s mission is to inform and educate through a strong digital presence with an emphasis on original content and complemented by engaging live events that bring together various components of the organic food community. OPN’s audience includes organic producers, handlers, distributors, processors, wholesalers, foodservice operators, and retailers.