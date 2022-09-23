FFVA Announces Class 12 of Emerging Leaders Program

MAITLAND, Fla. – The Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association today announced the selection of 14 up-and-coming agriculture industry leaders for Class 12 of its Emerging Leader Development Program.

Administered by the Florida Specialty Crop Foundation, the creation of the Emerging Leader Development Program back in 2011 has provided 128 young leaders with an immersive experience on the many issues facing the industry and how to be leaders within FFVA. Eight graduates have now gone on to serve at the highest level within FFVA, as members of the board of directors.

Class 12 members are:

Thomas Addison, H&A Farms, Mount Dora

Renee L. Buxton, Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, Belle Glade

David Dyer, Corteva Agriscience, Bradenton

Russ Fraleigh, Florida Coast Equipment, Royal Palm Beach

Josh Hancock, R.C. Hatton, Royal Palm Beach

Brett Helvey, Diamond R. Fertilizer, Cape Coral

Lamar Jahna, Seminis Vegetable Seeds, Avon Park

Hernan Martinez, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Clewiston

Mac Metcalf, Syngenta Crop Protection, Oviedo

Jeremy Nipper, Everglades Equipment Group, Tampa

Todd Pirtle, Syngenta Vegetable Seeds, Homestead

Matthew Reichenbach, Ferris Farms, Inc., Floral City

Erin Parke Watson, Parkesdale Farms, Dover

Joel Whitehead, Harris Moran, Winter Haven

During the year ahead, participants will visit FFVA’s headquarters to learn about all facets of the association; tour farming and packing operations in Florida; meet in Tallahassee with elected officials and state leaders during the legislative session; and travel to the heart of California’s agricultural region to get an even broader perspective. Class 12 will graduate at FFVA’s annual convention in September 2023.

More about FFVA’s Emerging Leader Development Program can be found at https://fscf.org/.

The Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association is an agricultural organization whose membership represents the majority of fruit and vegetable production in the state. Follow FFVA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.