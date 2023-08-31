Envy Apples’ New Ad Campaign is About to be The Envy of the Apple Industry  

Premium Apple Brand Partners with Pioneer Woman Magazine

LOS ANGELES – With peak apple season upon us, Envy™ apples is partnering with The Pioneer Woman Magazine to spark consumer trials, stimulate repeat purchases and inspire expanded usage occasions.

The Pioneer Woman, foundedbyblogger and food writer Ree Drummond, shares food and lifestyle inspiration and recipes both online and in print. The most recent quarterly issue arrived at newsstands on August 22 and features three Envy-centric pages, including a brand ad, custom content, and a behind-the-scenes editorial taste test. When consumers pick up the magazine, they will notice apples covering the first two pages of the magazine, highlighting two recipes and an ad. The recipes featured will inspire consumers to think about Envy™ when they plan their fall entertainment gatherings.

In addition to print advertising, Envy™ and ThePioneerWoman.com will be partnering on four recipe videos for the site, produced in The Pioneer Woman test kitchen. All told, the campaign is expected to reach around 23 million consumers.

“We’re excited to meet the moment of peak Envy TM apple season with this deep collaboration with The Pioneer Woman Magazine and ThePioneerWoman.com” said Cecilia Flores Paez, head of marketing, North America, for T&G Global Ltd., which owns Envy ™. “The brand fits squarely with our core consumer, and we can’t wait to drive their interest with this collaboration.”

For more information regarding our campaign, recipes and inspiration, visit envyapple.com

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

T&G Global’s story began 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today the business helps grow healthier futures for people around the world. As a part of the BayWa Global Produce family, T&G is located in 13 countries and its team of 1,600 people both grow and partner with over 1,200 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in over 60 countries. It does this guided by kaitiakitanga – treating the land, people, produce, resources, and community with the greatest of respect and care, as guardians of their future. www.tandg.global

ABOUT ENVY™

Envy™ is a registered trademark owned by the T&G group of companies. It was developed in Aotearoa New Zealand and patented in 2009. Envy™ is grown under license by T&G in selected prime apple growing regions across the globe, including Aotearoa New Zealand, North America, South Africa, Australia, and Europe. Envy™ apples have become an international success story with global demand, sold and distributed in over 60 countries. www.envyapple.com