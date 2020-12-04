Envy, Ellen K & Socal Retailers Partner To Raise Money For Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Los Angeles – Envy™ provided the ultimate apple experience in a special way throughout the LA area last month; the popular, category-building apple gave local retailers and shoppers a unique opportunity to show how much they care.

Together with iconic radio personality Ellen K, host of the top-rated KOST 103.5 “The Ellen K Morning Show,” Envy™ partnered with Gelson’s Markets, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Bristol Farms to raise money this holiday season for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

The effort included customized in-store signage, social media, special Ellen K video endorsements and promotions which took place throughout the month of November, leading up to Ellen K’s live annual broadcast on “Giving Tuesday” (December 1).

In conjunction with CHLA’s user-focused donation links and text messaging, Envy™ matched a portion of the retailers’ Envy™ sales during the promotional period and presented its combined contribution to CHLA on behalf of the participating retailers. Another Giving Tuesday sponsor, Blueair, matched Envy™’s donation, bringing the total to $20,000.

“Our retail partners are best in class, not only for the top-quality products and service they deliver their customers, but for their charitable support, especially during an incredibly challenging year,” said Ambar Rodriguez, senior business development manager for Envy™ marketer Oppy. “Their willingness to partner with Envy™ to raise money for their community demonstrates the outstanding generosity of the companies and people within the produce industry, especially in SoCal. And we simply can’t say enough about Ellen K’s kindness and generosity to CHLA. Her broadcast on Giving Tuesday warmed hearts and gave hope to listeners across Los Angeles and the U.S.”

Indeed, Ellen K’s KOST 103.5 Giving Tuesday/CHLA broadcast drew donations from corporate sponsors and individual donors alike, including such donor celebrities as Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Melanie Griffith.

Ellen K, live from her Giving Tuesday broadcast, recalled how she first became connected with Ambar and Envy™ as she presented the donation on behalf of Envy™ and its retail partners. “It all started with your boyfriend hearing us talk about an apple (Envy™), and now we’re partners. This is amazing. Envy™ apples and Ambar, thank you so much. Bite and believe.”

The partner retailers and Envy™ also will be featured throughout December on the “Ellen K Weekend Show;” Ellen K’s nationally syndicated program that broadcasts Saturday mornings from Los Angeles on KOST 103.5.

As of November 21, Los Angeles Envy™ sales had jumped +40% YOY, compared to all other apples at +3% YOY*. Envy™ volume jumped even higher, at +46% YOY, vs. all other apples at +0.5%*. This November charitable initiative undoubtedly contributed to increased momentum, as more than 20% of the Los Angeles market promoted Envy™ and the CHLA/Ellen K partnership.

Ellen K and Envy™ have a longstanding partnership, as Ellen K’s first-class, genuine approach – and incredible reach and following – is aligned with the Envy™ approach; the ultimate apple for everyone, every day.

Envy™ is marketed by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Co.

*Nielsen retail data, Los Angeles, last 52wks

About T&G Global: NZ-based T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love fresh produce, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About Envy™: Envy™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scilate apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand, by Plant and Food Research, and was patented in 2009 – the same year T&G, which owns the Envy™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. Envy™ is now grown, under license by T&G, in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. Envy™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Co.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles: CHLA is the highest-ranked hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of best children’s hospitals. The hospital conducts groundbreaking pediatric research, provides complex care through 350 specialty programs and services, and provides nearly $300 million in community benefits annually. As a safety-net hospital, CHLA treats the most vulnerable members of the community, including critically ill children who require complex care from a range of specialists, according to CHLA.