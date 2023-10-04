FDA Compliance Simplified: PrimusGFS Releases FSMA Specific Summary Sub-Report

PrimusGFS is excited to announce an enhancement to the PrimusGFS audit report with the addition of the FSMA Specific Summary Sub-Report.

This report allows auditees to demonstrate their adherence to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulations, specifically the Produce Safety Rule, simplifying the path to FDA compliance.

The FSMA Specific Summary Sub-Report, now available within every PrimusGFS final report from the past two years, visible on the Azzule platform. This report is designed to highlight critical requirements outlined in the Produce Safety Rule in an easy to review format accessible with the click of a button, providing a comprehensive showcase of how food safety programs effectively address these FSMA requirements. Available in both English and Spanish, this report serves as vital evidence to streamline the path to regulatory compliance.

The FSMA Specific Summary Sub-Reports accessibility within the secure, cloud-based Azzule platform, allows food producers to efficiently centralize their food safety documentation, ensuring seamless supply chain and compliance management for any compliance program in one integrated platform. Auditees can also opt to have their Certification Body (CB) regenerate their past audit reports to include this new FSMA Specific Summary Sub-report as needed.

“At PrimusGFS, we understand that the food industry’s landscape is ever-changing. The FSMA Summary Sub-Report is a testament to our dedication to adapt and empower our clients with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic regulatory environment.” Adriana Camacho, Director of Audit Development at PrimusGFS.

This report represents a significant milestone in PrimusGFS’s ongoing mission to deliver a comprehensive food safety certification program tailored to meet the unique requirements of our client base and the global produce industry.