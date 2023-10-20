Fresh Alliance + Cool School Cafe Cultivate New Initiative, Cool School Fresh

The Buyers Edge Platform Fresh Division (“Fresh Division”) announces a new K-12 foodservice promotion with Cool School Cafe®, coined Cool School Fresh™. Cool School Fresh is a new collaboration with Fresh Alliance, the procurement arm of the Fresh Division, which offers operators produce procurement solutions now with the added value of Cool School Bonus Points to enhance child nutrition meal programs.

“For the past 30 years, Cool School Cafe has upheld our mission to support K-12 child nutrition programs through relevant and collaborative solutions. Cool School Fresh™ and our new collaboration with Fresh Alliance (the Produce Alliance and Fresh Concepts Procurement Team) is a way to support our operator members by providing fresh food solutions with the added value of even more of the Cool School Points they know and love to enhance their meal programs.”

– Katye Geistfeld, Cool School Cafe Director

Fresh Alliance the procurement arm of Buyers Edge Platform Fresh Division, is a team with over 50+ years of experience in the fresh category. Our team leverages high performance contracts supported by a wide variety of clients (i.e. foodservice, government, retail) ensuring order accuracy, contract compliance and providing solutions in markets that are in short supply. We source from over 100+ premium growers daily to deliver the best quality and price. Our team is your solution for complete produce management, logistics, and K-12 services (Healthy Solutions 4 Kids).

Healthy Solutions 4 Kids is an educational marketing entity of Fresh Alliance, aimed at supporting child nutrition meal programs. Marketing materials available include, but are not limited to, an immersive classroom activity developed around a wide variety of produce items, a monthly menu featuring “Funky Fruit & Vegetable” offerings, nutritional information, and take-home recipe resources.

“Healthy Solutions 4 Kids’ mission is to not only help school districts better utilize the funding they have available to them, but to encourage kids to try new foods and establish healthy eating habits early on. When we invest in our youth at a young age, we teach them to lead a healthier, balanced, and more nutrition based lifestyle. We want kids to get excited about produce by showing them how their food is grown and why it’s good for them, all through immersive activities and things they can try at home.”

– Logan Nicely, Director of Healthy Solutions

When Cool School Cafe operator members participate in the Cool School Fresh promotion, by purchasing through Fresh Alliance procurement services, they gain access to 100+ premium growers earning Cool School Bonus Points on every order. For a limited time, first time purchasers will also enjoy a 10,000 point bonus offer. This means even MORE opportunities to help enhance your meal program.

For additional information on how you can learn more about Cool School Fresh™, please reach out to Logan Nicely, at (404) 538-7483.

Buyer’s Edge Platform Fresh Division is an entity comprised of both Fresh Concepts and Produce Alliance with over 35 years of produce management solutions. The Fresh Division provides fresh produce category management services including procurement (Fresh Alliance), national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to food service clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. The Fresh Division has a national footprint of over 125+ industry leading distributors in North America, partnerships with the most premier grower shippers, and combined purchasing power of over 6 billion.

Cool School Cafe® is an industry-leading foodservice loyalty program that enhances K-12 meal programs through points offered from nationally recognized Member Manufacturers. By bridging foodservice operators and manufacturers, Cool School Cafe® enriches the child nutrition community and facilitates solutions to national school meal programs.