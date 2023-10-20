Nogales Produce Pioneer Emilia Gotsis Honored as Pillar of the FPAA

(NOGALES, Ariz.) The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas is pleased to announce that Emilia Gotsis, founder of Omega Produce, will be honored Nov. 2, 2023, as a Pillar of the FPAA.

The Pillar of the FPAA honors individuals who made a contribution to the association and industry over the course of their lifetimes.

According to J Nick Gotsis, Vice President of Sales at Omega, Emilia Gotsis was an inspiration to many, especially in a time when very few women started their own produce companies.

“In 1950, Emilia founded Omega Produce. Prior to that, she had worked with other produce companies in the old downtown Nogales and was one of the few women involved in the industry at the time,” Nick Gotsis said.

“After many years of long 16-hour days, after founding Omega Produce, Emilia cemented her reputation through her diligence, dedication, and intelligence. I was proud to work alongside her from 1986-1998,” said Nick Gotsis, who was her nephew. Emilia continued her work with Omega until her death in 1998. Her brother George, also a Pillar of the FPAA, joined Omega as a partner in 1951.

Celida Gotsis, president of Omega Produce Company, stated, “My aunt was a woman ahead of her time; she was the epitome of hard work and class, and it was her wit and grace that helped grow Omega into a reputable company. What I admire the most about her was that she always had a seat at the table. My Aunt Emilia immersed herself into a male-dominated industry and was successful in forging her own path.”

About FPAA:

