Fresh Del Monte Announces Appointment of Danny Dumas as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Product Management for North America

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, announces the appointment of Danny Dumas as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Product Management for North America. Dumas brings over 35 years of industry expertise and leadership to help drive Fresh Del Monte’s continued growth and innovation in North America, one of the company’s largest and most competitive markets.

In his new role, Dumas will oversee North American sales, marketing, product management, technical services, and quality assurance for port operations — key components of Fresh Del Monte’s extensive operations in the region. Dumas’s appointment underscores Fresh Del Monte’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and operational excellence across its North American footprint, which includes a vast network of distribution centers, production facilities, and retail partnerships.

Dumas’s extensive career includes senior leadership roles, including serving as Senior Vice President at Calavo Growers. During his previous tenure at Fresh Del Monte, he led major business initiatives across North America and Europe, gaining a deep understanding of the company’s operations and market dynamics.

“We are pleased to welcome Danny back to Fresh Del Monte,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. “His return comes at a pivotal time as we continue to evolve our North American operations to meet growing market demands. His proven leadership and deep expertise in produce sales, global logistics, and product management will be invaluable as we focus on expanding value-added product offerings, driving continuous improvement, and maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service excellence.”

Dumas’s recent accomplishments showcase his strategic vision and leadership. He successfully launched a new business venture, overhauled a private company’s administrative operations to enhance efficiency, and played a pivotal role as Chair of United Fresh, being part of a committee with other industry leaders, in driving the merger with Produce Marketing Association (PMA), resulting in the formation of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), now the leading global trade association for the fresh produce industry.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.