Fresh Del Monte’s Vegetable Division, Mann Packing, Launches First-Ever Newman’s Own Salad Kits, Combining Quality Ingredients and a Commitment to Children’s Well-Being

A new partnership between Fresh Del Monte and Newman’s Own® brings purpose-driven salad kits to grocery aisles across North America

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), through its vegetable division, Mann Packing, introduces Newman’s Own™ Salad Kits, the first-ever packaged salad kits from the philanthropic food brand. This new product line combines Fresh Del Monte’s dedication to providing fresh, quality products and supporting communities with Newman’s Own’s mission of giving back through its one-of-a-kind business model. Newman’s Own Foundation continues Paul Newman’s commitment to use all the money it receives from the sales of these products to nourish and transform the lives of children facing adversity.

Launching in January 2025, the Newman’s Own™ Salad Kits will feature four culinary-inspired flavors, each crafted with high-quality lettuce from Mann Packing, along with delicious toppings and Newman’s Own® signature dressings. The new line includes:

King of the Caesars™ – Chopped romaine with garlic Caesar croutons, parmesan cheese, and Creamy Caesar dressing.

Rodeo Remix™ – Chopped romaine and iceberg with country-cut ranch croutons, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, and Ranch dressing.

Italiano Magnifico™ – Chopped romaine and iceberg with focaccia croutons, Italian cheese blend, radicchio, and Family Recipe Italian dressing.

Parmesan Powerhouse™ – Chopped romaine and iceberg with carrots, herb-seasoned flatbread, garlic Caesar croutons, dried chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan Roasted Garlic dressing.

Carefully designed for quality and convenience, these salad kits allow consumers to enjoy restaurant-quality meals at home without sacrificing the values they care about most.

Fabiana Gil, EVP of Licensing and Business Development of Newman’s Own, Inc., remarked, “Newman’s Own® has always been about more than just great taste. By expanding into the salad kit category with Mann Packing, we’re ensuring that consumers can enjoy delicious, quality products while knowing every purchase helps children in need. Fresh Del Monte and Mann Packing share our dedication to quality, innovation, and social responsibility, making them an ideal partner as we launch this new line.”

“At Fresh Del Monte, we know consumers have many choices in the salad kit aisle, and that’s why we are proud to bring something truly different with our Newman’s Own® partnership. This collaboration goes beyond great taste and quality ingredients—it offers consumers a chance to make a positive impact with every purchase. By combining our high standards with Newman’s Own® renowned dressings and philanthropic model, we’re setting a new benchmark in the category. This is more than just a salad kit—it’s a product that brings purpose to the plate and real support to communities in need,” said Danny Dumas, SVP of Sales, Marketing and Product Management in North America.

Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman’s Own® have donated over $600 million to good causes, supporting children, their families, and their communities. Fresh Del Monte actively invests in educational initiatives across its growing regions to build healthier, stronger communities. Together, both brands aim to nourish lives and inspire consumers to make choices that support meaningful causes.

Newman’s Own™ Salad Kits will be available in grocery stores and supermarkets throughout North America. For more information, visit www.VeggiesMadeEasy.com or www.NewmansOwn.com.

For sales inquiries about Newman’s Own™ Salad Kits, contact info@veggiesmadeeasy.com.

ABOUT NEWMAN’S OWN

Newman’s Own® is a brand of delicious, high-quality food and beverage products. Newman’s Own Foundation uses the money it receives from the sale of Newman’s Own® branded products to nourish and transform the lives of children facing adversity. Learn more at newmansown.com.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024 Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Additionally, Newsweek recognized Fresh Del Monte Produce as one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” in 2024, spotlighting the brand’s success in building investor, consumer, and employee trust on a global scale. Fresh Del Monte Produce was also named a Humankind 100 Company by Humankind Investments in 2024, 2023 and 2022, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

ABOUT MANN PACKING CO., INC.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN® sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.