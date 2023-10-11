BrightFarms Announces Expansion of Salad Kits Portfolio and 4x Capacity Increase in 2024

Irvington, N.Y. – BrightFarms is set to introduce their newest Crunch Kits™ at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show, October 19-21, 2023 in Anaheim, CA.

“The feedback we’ve received from consumers on our existing Crunch Kit salads, Chickpea Caesar and Bacon Ranch, has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Abby Prior, Chief Commercial Officer, BrightFarms. “With our Chickpea Caesar as the No. 1 SKU in the indoor kits segment, BrightFarms is the leader. With two more consumer favorite kits on the way, we are just getting started.”



Attendees at the show can sample the two new Crunch Kit™ varieties, Mediterranean and Southwest Chipotle, at booth 3063. The Mediterranean Crunch Kit™ boasts robust Greek flavors, including feta cheese, roasted lentils, herbed flatbread, and feta vinaigrette. The Southwest Chipotle salad kit masterfully mixes heat and smokiness, featuring fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing.

BrightFarms is not just innovating on the product front. The company’s vision for growth and commitment to sustainable farming is exemplified by its infrastructure expansion. With six operational greenhouses in the Midwest and East Coast, the addition of three new greenhouse hubs in Yorkville, IL; Lorena, TX; and Macon, GA promises to quadruple the company’s capacity in 2024. Another location is slated to break ground in the Northeast in 2024.

Steve Platt, CEO of BrightFarms, commented, “This year marks a pivotal shift for BrightFarms. Our upcoming greenhouse hubs are designed to meet the surging demand for sustainably-grown leafy greens, establishing a large-scale salad supply chain across the USA.”

To learn more about BrightFarms growing product line, indoor farming innovations and expansion plans, visit booth 3063 during IFPA’s Global Show. And hear from Steven Bradley, President of Cox Farms, the parent company of BrightFarms, during the session Controlled Environment Agriculture: What’s Next? at Noon on October 19 during IFPA’s Global Show Education Festival.

For more information, visit https://www.brightfarms.com/.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is a national leader in the booming indoor farming industry, transforming how produce is grown and delivered with its expanding network of high-tech, sustainable hydroponic farms. Acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021, BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate time, distance and costs from the food supply chain. The BrightFarms’ growing method is a model for the future of scalable, sustainable local farming. BrightFarms currently operates six high-tech greenhouse farms in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Illinois, with four new regional salad greenhouse hubs breaking ground to begin opening in 2024. BrightFarms’ fresh lettuce options, from classic greens to crunchy mixes and salad kits, are available in more than 3,700 retail stores across the East Coast and Midwest. To learn more about BrightFarms and find a store near you, visit www.brightfarms.com.