Pete Pappas & Sons Celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month

In celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month, Pete Pappas & Sons (PP&S) participated in an annual fundraising walk event by the Autism Society of Maryland (ASM). PP&S sponsored the event, had 12 team members attend, and donated $10,000 in honor of the Autism Hiring Program.

Pete Pappas & Sons is a hiring partner of the Autism Society of Maryland and their Autism Hiring Program. This program builds job skills for individuals with Autism, who are keen to find employment but often overlooked in hiring scenarios, and matches them with open jobs at hiring partners like PP&S.

This hiring relationship offers PP&S a new pool of candidates who are recently trained with relevant job skills and are a valuable addition to the company.

Paul Pappas, President says, “At Pete Pappas & Sons we thrive with a diverse workforce, and this partnership is a natural evolution in our hiring processes. We are doing good for our business while also doing good for our community, it’s a win-win.”