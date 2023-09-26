Pete Pappas & Sons Welcomes Veteran Terry Thornsberry

Pete Pappas & Sons welcomes Terry Thornsberry as Director of Fresh Perishables to their tenacious sales team.

Terry is a second generation produce man and industry veteran with 40 years of expertise. His knowledge in both shipping and wholesale programs span the Midwest and internationally. He plans to create value for Pappas customers by introducing new items to their product lineup and adding to the customer base.

He says, “ I couldn’t be more excited to bring my decades of produce experience to such a dynamic company as Pete Pappas & Sons.”