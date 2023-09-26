Fyffes Publishes Second Sustainability Report and Progress on Targets

Fyffes published its second sustainability report, which highlights the company’s progress towards its 13 sustainability targets during 2021 and 2022. These targets have been set against a 2020 baseline year and are expected to be met by 2030.

Fyffes targets are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and include six human rights targets; four targets that cover both environmental and social objectives; and three environmental targets, including one of the most ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets in the fresh produce sector. Fyffes has already exceeded its target of providing 5 million meals to vulnerable communities by 2025 — having already provided over 8 million meals — and is well on track to meet the rest of its targets in the next few years.

Speaking about Fyffes latest sustainability report, Julie Cournoyer, Global Director of Sustainability said: “During the cost-of-living crisis faced by many around the world, Fyffes is proud to work with expert partners in food banks and other organizations in both our production markets of Latin America as well as our consumption markets in North America and Europe that repurpose food loss into nutritious healthy meals, avoiding greenhouse gas emissions and satisfying nutritional outcomes for people.”

Fyffes CEO, Helge Sparsoe, also expressed his satisfaction with the company’s sustainability efforts, stating: “The publication of our second sustainability report is a significant milestone for all our people, and the progress we are making against our targets is a major achievement. Fyffes ambition in sustainability, including human rights, environmental and ethical performance reflects our strategic vision to Shape Wellbeing for the World. I invite our employees, stakeholders and customers to read the report to find out more.”

The report can be viewed and downloaded at: www.fyffes.com/sustainability/reports–2 Ends.

