Roberta Anderson Appointed President of GLOBALG.A.P. North America

PORTLAND, Oregon – FoodPLUS GmbH, the legal entity behind the GLOBALG.A.P. brand, is pleased to announce Roberta Anderson will assume the role of President of the U.S. subsidiary, GLOBALG.A.P. North America (GGNA). Anderson has served as Executive Vice President of GGNA since 2017. She has been part of the GLOBALG.A.P. team since 2014.

Anderson is rooted in agriculture. Coming from multiple generations of farmers in Illinois, she chose to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international agriculture and business administration. Now building on two decades of career experience advancing responsible agriculture, Anderson will lead the organization’s drive to grow GLOBALG.A.P. certification solutions as cost-effective and streamlined options for farmers to meet food safety, environmental and social responsibility assurance needs in North America.

The news comes on the heels of the recent departure of Kristian Moeller, who was a Managing Director of FoodPLUS GmbH and the President of GGNA. Moeller will now turn his attention to facilitating a new industry collaboration. Anderson and the GGNA team will advance the work of GLOBALG.A.P. begun by Moeller within the U.S. and Canada as the devoted extension of the company headquarters in Cologne, Germany.

“It is a great honor to lead GGNA at this time of change for farming and our food system. Farmers are increasingly being highlighted for their critical role in supplying us all with safe food while protecting the environment and caring for their workers ,” says Anderson. “GLOBALG.A.P.’s uniquely comprehensive and trusted certification solutions enable farmers of all sizes to build strong internal programs and meet evolving market needs. I am especially excited about some of the tools and resources we will release in the coming months to support the success of farmers as they adapt to changing market requirements. I will proudly work alongside GGNA’s incredible team of professionals and expanding community of industry collaborators in North America toward the GLOBALG.A.P. vision: a world in which farms are recognized for their efforts to continuously produce enough safe food while safeguarding our environment and the welfare of farming communities.”

About GLOBALG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a brand of smart farm assurance solutions developed by FoodPLUS GmbH in Cologne, Germany, with cooperation from producers, retailers, and other stakeholders from across the food industry. These solutions include a range of standards for safe, socially, and environmentally responsible farming practices. The most widely used GLOBALG.A.P. standard is Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA), applicable to fruit and vegetables, aquaculture, floriculture, and more. This standard also forms the basis for the GGN label: The consumer label for certified, responsible farming and transparency.

The GLOBALG.A.P. brand began its journey as EUREPGAP in 1997. More than 20years later, over 200,000 producers have GLOBALG.A.P. certification in 134 countries. Nearly 150 GLOBALG.A.P. team members around the world are dedicated to the mission of spreading responsible farming practices to ensure safe food for future generations.

GLOBALG.A.P. North America, Inc., is a subsidiary company dedicated to serving the needs of the U.S. and Canada markets.