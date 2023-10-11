Morning Kiss Organic Sweet Potatoes are Ready for Fall Favorite Dishes

Chelsea, MA – Morning Kiss Organic is anticipating an excellent season for sweet potatoes, a healthy and versatile crowd favorite for favorite fall dishes. Several organic varieties are available, including Garnet sweet potatoes, which have a deep reddish-purple skin and offer mild sweet flavor with savory earthiness. This variety is great for frying, baking, and casseroles.

This season’s crop is sourced from multiple East Coast family farms, including Barnes Farming Farm Pak. Based in North Carolina, Farm Pak is committed to sustainability by practicing regenerative agriculture through practices of crop rotation, carbon sequestration, and soil sampling.

“We are thrilled to work with a company whose values so closely align with ours,” says Michael Guptill of Gold Bell. “Sweet potatoes are in high demand at this time of year as a versatile and delicious component of cold weather cooking – fried, mashed, or added to salads. And consumers are increasingly aware of their health benefits – they contain fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins.”

As with all of its offerings, Morning Kiss Organic employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing loss to product spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.



More information: www.morningkissorganic.com