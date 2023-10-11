Related Articles

SpartanNash Company Announces New Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer

SpartanNash Retail & FoodService February 7, 2019

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced today that Lori Raya will become the new Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer (CMMO) for the company, effective February 18, 2019. Ms. Raya joins SpartanNash following a thirty-one-year career with Safeway/Albertsons, most recently serving as Division President of Albertsons from 2015-2018 following her role as Division President of VONS.

SpartanNash, Store Guests Team Up to Raise $350,000 During Companywide Milk Drive

SpartanNash Dairy September 8, 2021

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced it raised $350,000 during its recent milk drive – which includes an additional $20,000 donation from United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM). From Aug. 15-29, SpartanNash partnered with the UDIM and store guests to raise the funds – equivalent to 127,465 gallons of milk – which will be donated to local food banks and pantries to support families in need.