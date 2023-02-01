Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Aramark Names Kim Scott President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services

Aramark Retail & FoodService October 12, 2021

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) CEO John Zillmer announced today the appointment of Kim Scott as President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services (AUS), effective immediately. In her new role, Scott will become a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Zillmer, and will oversee the company’s nearly 20,000 employees who serve approximately 400,000 customers providing uniform, laundry, and allied services. Brad Drummond, who announced his retirement from the company at the end of the year, will serve as an Executive Advisor during his transition.