DoorDash Canada Announces Nationwide Partnership with Wendy’s in Canada

TORONTO – DoorDash Canada and Wendy’s® Canada are partnering nationwide to bring consumers more of the fresh-made, high-quality food they’ve been craving. Available at over 300 restaurants across the country, Wendy’s lovers can now order their favourite menu items like the iconic Baconator® or classic Frosty® from the comfort of their homes, all delivered through DoorDash Canada.

To celebrate, from now until February 12, Canadians can enjoy $5 off on Wendy’s orders of $20 or more. Add your Wendy’s favourites to the DoorDash cart, and the discount will automatically apply at checkout. Limited to three redemptions per customer.*

“DoorDash is providing Canadians a convenient and accessible way to Dash That Wendy’s craving for breakfast, lunch or dinner from the comfort of their home,” says Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. “Wendy’s has offered classics for years, from the iconic Frosty to Hot & Crispy fries, and we’re excited to add them to our wide selection of merchant offerings across Canada.”

“Wendy’s continues to invest in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy’s Company. “We are excited to add an additional delivery service partner with DoorDash, a delivery platform focused on evolving consumer needs and food quality – just like Wendy’s.”

So, whether you’re craving the new Homestyle French Toast Sticks or a Frosty-ccino™, order breakfast, lunch, or dinner from your local Wendy’s with the click of a button on DoorDash.

To redeem $5 off the next three orders over $20 at Wendy’s, visit www.doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

*Spend $20 Get $5 Off your next three orders: Offer valid from 1/30/2023 to 2/12/2023. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of greater than $20, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only at participating Wendy’s restaurants in Canada. Limit three per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighbourhood of good in every order.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. The first Wendy’s restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef***, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.