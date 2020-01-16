SpartanNash Increases Access to Fresh Fruits, Vegetables With Double Up Food Bucks Program at 46 Michigan Stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As part of its commitment to providing affordable access to healthy fruits and vegetables, SpartanNash is once again proud to offer the Double Up Food Bucks healthy food incentive program at 46 stores in Michigan. Since 2014, SpartanNash has been the only major grocery retail chain in Michigan with multiple stores participating in the Double Up program.

In addition to the 43 Family Fare, VG’s and ValuLand stores already participating in the Double Up program, SpartanNash is expanding the program to three additional stores in 2020, bringing better access to fresh fruits and vegetables to store guests in Cheboygan, Coldwater and Howell, Mich.

SpartanNash’s participation in Double Up is a key component of the company’s corporate responsibility efforts because it encourages access to good, nutritious foods and supports local farmers.

Administered by Fair Food Network, Double Up Food Bucks enables Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to earn free produce when they buy fresh fruits and vegetables with their SNAP benefit at participating retailers.

For each dollar of fresh produce SNAP customers purchase using their EBT Bridge Card and SpartanNash’s yes loyalty account*, an equivalent amount of dollars will be earned and placed on their yes account. Shoppers can then redeem the Double Up dollars for free fruits and vegetables at participating Family Fare and VG’s locations, with a maximum dollar-for-dollar match of $20 per day on their yes account.

*ValuLand stores do not participate in the yes loyalty program. As a result, every time a SNAP customer purchases fresh fruits and vegetables at a participating ValuLand store using an EBT Bridge Card, the customer will get half of the produce for free, up to $20 a day.

“At SpartanNash, we are committed to partnering with local growers and producers, as well as building stronger communities with programs like Double Up Food Bucks,” SpartanNash Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “We are proud to have offered Double Up in our stores for the past seven years, because it enables SNAP customers to increase their access to fresh fruits and vegetables and supports our local farmers – and it’s a real win-win for our communities as a whole.”

The Double Up produce incentive program is a national model for healthy food incentives active in 27 states with support from federal, state and private sources.

“We’re grateful for SpartanNash’s long-term partnership, bringing Double Up to its many customers and improving healthy food access in the broader community,” said Kate Krauss, executive director and chief operating officer of Fair Food Network. “We’re excited about SpartanNash’s role in helping us reach more families in every corner of the state as we launch Double Up’s expansion in 2020.”

In 2020, Double Up is available in more than 150 farmers markets, farm stands and other retailer outlets, as well as more than 100 full-service grocery stores, including many SpartanNash independent customers.

As of January 12, Double Up is available at 36 Family Fare, seven VG’s and three ValuLand locations, including:

Family Fare

Western Michigan

Grand Rapids – 1225 Leonard NE

Grand Rapids – 1415 E. Fulton St.

Grand Rapids – 4325 Breton Road SE

Holland – 1185 S. Washington

Holland – 993 Butternut Dr.

Kentwood – 6127 Kalamazoo SE

Sparta – 565 S. State St.

Wyoming – 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW

Southern Michigan

Albion – 1406 North Eaton

NEW FOR 2020: Coldwater – 410 N. Marshall

Coldwater – 410 N. Marshall Dowagiac – 56151 South M-51

Hastings – 902 W. State Street

Lakeview – 45 East Columbia

Marshall – 15900 W. Michigan Ave.

Paw Paw – 847 S. Kalamazoo Ave.

Pennfield – 1603 Capital, NE

Urbandale – 1525 W. Michigan Ave.

Northern Michigan

Boyne City – 430 N. Lake St.

Cadillac – 602 S Mitchell

NEW FOR 2020: Cheboygan – 992 S. Main

Cheboygan – 992 S. Main Gaylord – 829 W. Main

Gladwin – 1204 State St.

Grayling – 2470 S. I-75 Bus. Loop

Harrison – 1570 N. Clare Ave.

Houghton Lake – 3561 W. Houghton Lake Dr.

Mancelona – 619 N. Williams

Manistee – 1057 US 31 South

Midland – 2026 N. Saginaw

Mio – 305 Morenci Ave.

Oscoda – 5463 N. Huron Rd.

Rogers City – 100 S. Bradley Hwy.

Roscommon – 409 N. Fifth St.

Rose City – 2626 N. M-33

St. Ignace – 699 US 2

Standish – 533 S. Main St.

West Branch – 2206 S. M-76

VG’s

Caro – 1520 W. Caro

Clio – 710 S. Mill

Davison – 8503 Davison

Genesee – 7461 N. Genesee

NEW FOR 2020: Howell – 2400 W. Grand River

Howell – 2400 W. Grand River Marine City – 6764 S. River

Owosso – 1341 N. M-52

ValuLand

Lansing – 1609 W Mount Hope

Lansing – 3800 W Saginaw St.

Leslie – 810 West Bellevue

To learn more about SpartanNash’s participation in the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit SpartanNash.com/DUFB.

