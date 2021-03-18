SpartanNash rebrands BRT Indianapolis and Managed Freight Minnesota Operations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced it has realigned its BRT Indianapolis and Managed Freight Minnesota teams into one organization and rebranded as SpartanNash Logistics. The centralized third-party transportation logistics solution will enable SpartanNash to better serve its more than 150 corporate-owned retail stores in nine states, independent and national account customers nationwide, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges and third-party logistics customers.

The new organizational structure will also allow the company to be more efficient by combining resources for carrier procurement, customer pricing, dispatch and accounting/back office.

“We will make a bigger impact working together as ONE TEAM than we can working as two separate groups,” President and CEO Tony Sarsam said. “As the freight environment continues to become increasingly challenging, building a carrier procurement team is critical to meeting the demands of the industry and advancing our strategic plan to develop a national, agile and highly efficient distribution network.”

SpartanNash Logistics will be led by David Frizzell, Senior Vice President, SpartanNash. Frizzell served as President, BRT prior to the rebranding.

For more information, see SNLogistics.com.

